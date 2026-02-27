DMK - Cong Alliance Talks To Begin Today

CHENNAI: The stalled negotiations on seat sharing between the DMK and Congress would start on Saturday with the panels appointed by the two parties meeting in Chennai and deliberating on it, putting an end to the speculations on a possible break of ties.

While the Congress team led by Girish Chadonkar with members from other State had been waiting for the DMK to fix the date for the discussions for a long time, the DMK’s dithering on holding the meeting was attributed to the Congress demand for share in power and more seats than that was offered by the DMK.

Now that the DMK has almost finalized its seat sharing exercise with most of the alliance partners, the biggest ally who had been waiting has also been given the date for talks, while another ally, the VCK, has been allotted time on March 2 to discuss and clinch the seat sharing deal.

The proposed visit of Rahul Gandhi to Tamil Nadu has also been reportedly postponed for the alliance talks to get over and the Congress clinches a deal with the DMK.

In the opposite NDA camp, Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Madurai and also Thiruparankundram on March 1 after visiting Puducherry though some people had advised him to shun Thiruparankundram based on superstitious belief that setting foot on the hills might not be a good augury for political leaders.