DMK Coalition Finalizes Seat-Sharing

Chennai:The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in the State wrapped up its seat sharing exercise on Tuesday by allotting 10 seats to the DMDK and 8 seats to the VCK with the Makkal Neethi Miayam of Kamal Hassan deciding to not field any candidates and allowing the coalition to distribute the seats to the other parties.

Hassan met DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Anna Arivalayam and expressed unconditional support to the candidates of the coalition. Stalin thanked him for the gesture and described it as a great sacrifice.



In the opposition camp, a settlement has been reached with TMC president G K Vasan issuing a statement that an agreement had been reached and the details would be announced by alliance leadership.



He said that since he could not take part in the deliberations relating to the seat-sharing in the coalition, he called on coalition leader and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence and finalized the deal.



Other smaller parties like the IJK and the Puratchi Bharatham that have not yet agreed to accept the seats given to them by the alliance leaders would be roped in when they decide to join the coalition.



If they are close to the AIADMK, they might be asked to contest in the AIADMK symbol of ‘two leaves’ or if they are close to the BJP, they will be allotted the ‘lotus’ symbol.



K Krishnasamy of the Puthiya Tamilagam is one leader who has not yet decided on his future course of action though he had been a part of the alliance for quite some time



All other parties like the PMK faction led by Anbumani Ramadoss and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam of T T V Dinakaran have already signed pacts and are waiting for the official allocation of constituencies to start their campaigns both individually and collectively.

