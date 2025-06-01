DMK Chief Stalin Launches New Membership Drive Ahead of 2026 Polls

Madurai: Ahead of the 2026 Assembly election, DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday unveiled a new party membership enrolment drive, "Oraniyil Tamil Nadu."

Stalin moved a resolution at the party's general council meeting which resolved to conduct door-to-door campaigns and reach out to the people on the state government's welfare schemes, and struggle to secure rights. The party set a target of enrolling as members at least 30 per cent voters covered in every polling station and the resolution was adopted.