DMK Chief Stalin Launches New Membership Drive Ahead of 2026 Polls

Tamil Nadu
PTI
1 Jun 2025 2:12 PM IST

Party targets enrolment of 30% voters per booth under "Oraniyil Tamil Nadu" campaign

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin unveiled a door-to-door membership drive to boost DMK’s base before the 2026 Assembly elections.

Madurai: Ahead of the 2026 Assembly election, DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday unveiled a new party membership enrolment drive, "Oraniyil Tamil Nadu."

Stalin moved a resolution at the party's general council meeting which resolved to conduct door-to-door campaigns and reach out to the people on the state government's welfare schemes, and struggle to secure rights. The party set a target of enrolling as members at least 30 per cent voters covered in every polling station and the resolution was adopted.
