DMK Calls for Applications From Poll Aspirants

Chennai:The DMK called for applications from those wishing to contest the coming Assembly elections from Tamil Nadu and also Puducherry and announced that the forms could be obtained at the party headquarters from February 20 to March 2.

Aspirants would have to pay a fee of Rs 25,000 each while for women and those seeking nominations from reserved constituencies, it would be Rs 15,000, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said in a press release on Wednesday.



If an aspirant had applied for nomination from a constituency that was allotted for an alliance partner, the fee amount would be reimbursed later on, the press release said.

