DMK, AIADMK Announce RS Nominees

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Wednesday that Trichy Siva and J Constandine Ravindran would be the DMK candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections, for which nominations close on Thursday, and the AIADMK nominated M Thambidurai for the single seat that it would have for itself.

While it would be possible for the DMK to elect four members to the Rajya Sabha, out of the six vacancies for which elections have been called for, the other two seats would be allotted to the allies, as promised during the negotiations for the alliance formation.

The DMK had assured one Rajya Sabha seat to the DMDK and one to the Congress, for which the candidates would be announced by the respective party leaders on Thursday to catch up with the deadline for nominations.

While the AIADMK would be able to send two of its nominees to the Rajya Sabha, one of the seats would be given to the PMK led by Anbumani Ramadoss as per the agreement signed by the party and the for the other seat it has nominated Thambidurai. Most probably Anbumani Ramadoss would be the PMK faction’s nominee.

Of the DMK candidates, 71-year-old Siva will be becoming the Rajya Sabha for the sixth time, and for Ravindran it would be the maiden entry to Parliament. Hitherto, he was taking care of the DMK’s publications, besides taking part in debates and discussions.