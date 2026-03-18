TN Assembly Polls: DMK Allots Five Seats To CPI

Chennai : The ruling DMK on Wednesday allotted five seats to its ally CPI, for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, ending several rounds of talks held between the two parties. Following talks held at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, here, it was decided that the Communist Party of India would contest five Assembly seats, DMK said in a statement on Wednesday.

In the 2021 election, the CPI contested six seats.

The state assembly election is scheduled to be held on April 23.