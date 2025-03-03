DMK, AIADMK opposing three-language policy for Political gain: BJP leader Prakash Reddy

Chennai: BJP leader Prakash Reddy criticized the DMK and AIADMK opposition regarding the controversy over the three-language policy. He alleged that the DMK and AIADMK oppose the policy for political gain and to secure power.



Speaking to ANI, Reddy stated, "The fight between DMK and AIADMK is causing problems for the nation itself. When the Government of India accepted the National Education Policy of 2020, all state governments were expected to follow it. The NEP was formulated by intellectuals from the education sector and top experts in the field. But unfortunately, when NEP and the national cabinet accepted the three-language policy, why is Tamil Nadu opposing it?



"It is just for political gain, to instigate the situation and secure political power. Both AIADMK and DMK are practicing the same politics. If the people of Tamil Nadu understand this, these two parties will vanish from Tamil Nadu's politics. And this will happen in a very short time," he added.



Earlier, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urged the people to "rise" to defend the state in a fight against the delimitation of constituencies and the three-language policy.

Stalin criticised the three-language policy, saying that it had resulted in the centre withholding the state's funds and that delimitation would now 'affect' the state's representation.



"Their three-language policy has already resulted in the withholding of our rightful funds. Likewise, while they claim they will not reduce Tamil Nadu's parliamentary seats, they are unwilling to assure that the representation of other states will not be disproportionately increased. Our demand is clear.. do not determine parliamentary constituencies based on population alone... We will never compromise on Tamil Nadu's welfare and future for anyone or anything...Tamil Nadu will resist! Tamil Nadu will prevail," Stalin said.





