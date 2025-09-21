Dharmendra Pradhan Slams TN Govt's Stance Against Three-language Policy

Chennai: Reacting to the Tamil Nadu government's stance against the three-language policy as mandated under the National Education Policy (NEP, 2020), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that the Centre is not forcing any language. He added that it is only those with "narrow political views" who are turning the three-language policy into a controversy."I have already clarified this in Parliament.

In Tamil Nadu schools, many languages are being taught -- Tamil, English, Telugu, Urdu, Malayalam, Kannada. When so many languages are being taught apart from Tamil and English, what is the problem with a third language? This is a political decision of Tamil Nadu," Pradhan said during a press conference here."We are not imposing any language on anyone. From Classes 1-5, two languages are taught. From Classes 6-10, three languages are taught -- one must be the mother tongue, the other two are the student's choice. The Government of India is not forcing any language. Those opposing this are driven by political ideology and are trying to create a new mindset in society," he added.

He said that many states follow the three-language policy. For example, in Uttar Pradesh, students can choose Hindi, English, Marathi, or even Tamil if they wish. The state government should facilitate this, he said"Why three languages? Only about 10% of people in India speak English. The rest speak their mother tongues or regional languages. I would like to recall what Chandrababu Naidu once said -- students must be taught at least 10 different languages if possible. It is only those with narrow political views who are turning this into a controversy. The people of Tamil Nadu love their language deeply. I am an Odia, and I love my language too -- but I also respect other languages," he said."Those who tried to create divisions based on language have failed. Society has moved beyond that," he added.

Asked about the question of withholding education funds for Tamil Nadu, Dharmendra Pradhan rejected the allegation that the Centre is discriminating against Tamil Nadu."This is a political issue. I have already spoken about this many times in Tamil Nadu and in Parliament. The country has adopted the National Education Policy 2020, and we must follow it. We are not discriminating against Tamil Nadu," he said."The Union Government has provided the required funds for several schemes.

For example, funds have been given every year for the PM Poshan (midday meal) scheme, and this year too, the allocation has been made. Tamil Nadu has also received funds for adult education programmes," he added.The Union Minister further said that regarding RTE (Right to Education) funds, the courts have issued certain directions. They have said the primary responsibility lies with the state government. The state has also shared its views with the Centre."I have met the Tamil Nadu Education Minister -- he is a good man, a gentleman. I also met Kanimozhi. I assured them that the Centre would extend full cooperation on RTE funding," he said.

"When it comes to Samagra Shiksha, we must go by the MoU signed with the Government of India. Coordination is very important. Do not bring political interests into this at the cost of students' welfare -- that is not right. I am ready to extend all cooperation. There are rules, and they must be followed with proper coordination," the Union Minister said."On RTE admissions, please ask the state education minister. The courts have issued certain directions, and I respect them," he said," he added.Earlier this year, in an original suit in the Supreme Court, the Tamil Nadu government accused the Centre of stopping its annual share of crucial education funds to the tune of over ₹2000 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme.