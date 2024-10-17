Deepavali special Natural Bazaar in Chennai

Among the variety of textile products from across the State that would be on sale for Deepavali are dresses made by SHGs, Kanchipuram sarees, Salam Ilampillai sarees, silk dhotis and shirts, Virudhunagar cotton sarees, Ariyalur Variyankaval cotton saris, Coimbatore Nehamam saris and Tirunelveli and Tenkasi nighties, Erode blankets and towels, Tirupur T-shirt and night attire.

Other natural products like traditional rice varieties, millets, value-added millet products, vegetables, greens and articles made of palm leaf and other food items prepared by the SHGs would be on sale at the bazaar, an official press release said, inviting the people to do their Deepavali shopping at the natural bazaar.

The TNCWC had been organising natural bazaars on the first and third weekends of every month a the Mother Teresa Women's Complex as part of its efforts to promote products made by urban SHGs and groups functioning under the Tamil Nadu State Urban Livelihood Mission (TNULM), the release said.





