Deepam Row: Stalin Launches Veiled Attack on BJP, Slams 'Cheap Politics' of the Worst Kind

Madurai: In a veiled dig at the BJP, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said creating divisions and dividing the society was not spiritualism but 'cheap politics of the worst kind.'

The chief minister, after announcing new infra-development related schemes here, said while his government's thought was always about Tamil Nadu's growth and development; for others it was about scuttling growth by raking up unnecessary issues.

The chief minister said the Karthigai Deepam lamp was lit in the Thirrupparankundram Subramaniya Swamy temple on December 3 and at the Uchipillayar shrine as well on the hill; other related rituals/prayers were completed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowmnets Department of the government in keeping with age old practice.

The local people and true devotees were aware of this and they completed their darshan and went home. Against this background, Stalin said the people were aware of the reason behind the "current problem," and also the "goal" of those who were raising an issue to light the lamp at a particular spot.

The CM said: "Spiritualism is all about fostering unity among the people, bringing peace of mind and doing good. "Only this could be true spiritualism ! For the sake of the political gains of some, the conspiracies of creating divisions and dividing the society is for sure not spiritualism ! that is politics and that too cheap politics of the worst kind !

The Karthigai Deepam lamp has been lit at the right place at the right time as per the practice, he asserted. The initiatives the chief minister announced include Rs 130 crore worth, 8.4 km road from Viraganur till Sakkudi to decongest traffic. Among the other initiatives announced were a new underground drainage system network for core city areas including the four Masi Streets around the Meenakshi Amman temple, Therkkuvasal and Arappalayam.