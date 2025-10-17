Day After Deepavali a Holiday in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The State Government announced Tuesday, October 21, as a public holiday for all government offices, public sector organisations, schools and colleges enabling those who go out of station for Deepavali to have a long weekend.

As of now government employees had three days continuous leave from Saturday, October 18 to 20 with November 20 being Deepavali. Now they could avail of four days of leave in one stretch.

However, to compensate for the additional holiday, the offices would work on October 25, Saturday, an official press release on Friday said.