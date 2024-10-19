DA raise will benefit 16 lakh people

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a three per cent raise in dearness allowance (DA), from the present 50 per cent to 53 per cent, for 16 lakh government employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners with effect from July 1, 2024.

The state government’s decision that was taken on the basis of the Union Government increasing the DA to its employees from 50 to 53 per cent would cost the exchequer an additional burden of Rs 1931 crore.

However, the government, keeping the welfare of its employees who played a crucial role in the implementation of its welfare schemes, decided to raise the DA rate, an official press release on Friday said.

