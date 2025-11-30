Cyclone Ditwah: Three Dead in Rain-Related Incidents in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Three people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents caused by Cyclone Ditwah in Tamil Nadu, Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said on Sunday. As many as 149 cattle died and 57,000 hectares of farmland have been affected in the delta districts, the minister for Revenue and Disaster Management said.

"Three people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents since last evening. While two persons died due to wall collapse in Tuticorin and Thanjavur, respectively, a 20-year-old youth died due to electrocution in Mayiladuthurai," he said while briefing reporters at the State Emergency Operations Centre.

Giving a break up of the impact caused to agricultural lands in delta districts, the minister said 24,000 hectares of land were affected in Nagapattinam, 15,000 hectares in Thiruvarur and 8,000 hectares in Mayiladuthurai. "In total, 57,000 hectares of agriculture lands have been submerged due to heavy rainfall," he said.

Responding to a query, he said, nearly 234 huts have been damaged in the delta districts. Ramachandran said 28 disaster response teams, including SDRF and NDRF, have been kept ready, and an additional 10 more teams have come to Tamil Nadu from other states.

The teams will be sent to take up relief and rehabilitation work in those areas which have been largely affected due to the rainfall, he said. The minister said through the control room, the government is in constant touch with the district administration of coastal towns and those areas affected by rains.

"Whatever assistance they seek, it will be provided immediately after being brought to the notice of the chief minister (M K Stalin)," he said. Meanwhile, the weather office said Karaikal in Puducherry received the highest rainfall of 19 cm in the last 24 hours while Sembanarkoil in Mayiladuthurai district recorded 17 cm as of 8.30 am on Sunday.