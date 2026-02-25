CPI Stalwart Nallakannu Dead, CM Stalin Announces Full State Honours For Funeral

Chennai: Veteran leader of the CPI and freedom fighter, R Nallakannu, died here on Wednesday at a government hospital where he had been treated for age-related ailments. He was aged about 101, party sources said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, paying glowing tributes, announced full state honours at the funeral of the departed leader. Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum, paying rich tributes to the Left leader.

A Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital bulletin said that despite intensive care, Nallakannu passed away at 1.55 PM on February 25, 2026, following failure of all vital organs.

There had been fluctuations in the health status of the CPI leader, who had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit on February 1 following illness, it said.

Nallakannu's intensive care was managed by a multidisciplinary team during his 24-day long hospitalisation.

However, "from early this morning," he gradually became unresponsive to medicines and his condition rapidly deteriorated, the Madras Medical College-Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital said in the bulletin.

In his message, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said Nallakannu dedicated his life to public service, with a spirit of simplicity and steadfast commitment. "His demise leaves a void that will be deeply felt. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," Ravi said.

In his condolence message, Stalin heaped praise on Nallakannu as an uncompromising fighter who slogged for the freedom of the nation. The CPI leader had always remained firm in the belief that the Communist and the Dravidian ideologies were comrades that must function as double-barrelled gun for social change.

The CM hailed the Left leader for having dedicated his life for the welfare of the working class. Former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi honoured Nallakannu by presenting him the Ambedkar Award.

Stalin said: "It was my great fortune to have the opportunity to confer the 'Thagaisal Thamizhar' (Distinguished Tamil) Award on comrade on behalf of our Dravidian model government."

Recalling that he had remarked during Nallakannu's centenary celebrations that the Left leader "lived as the Communist movement itself" resonated in his memory. Also, the memory of Nallakannu, who lived his life entirely for the masses, shall forever remain etched in the hearts of the people.

Furthermore, the CM said: "My deepest condolences to his grieving family members, relatives, and all comrades of the Communist movement who mourn the loss of our comrade... Let us bid farewell with full state honours-paying our solemn respects-to our distinguished Tamil, our dear comrade."

Condoling the death, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said Nallakannu was a great leader who "lived for others rather than for himself."

Born on December 26, 1925, in Srivaikuntam, Tuticorin district, to Ramasamy a farmer and Karuppayi, Nallakannu is the third child in a family with ten children. He is survived by two daughters and grandchildren. His wife Ranjitham died in Chennai in 2016, aged 82. His was an inter-religious marriage.

Nallakannu took up social cause and ensured a ban on sand mining in Thamirabarani River.

Paying rich tributes to RNK, as he is fondly addressed, the CPI said, "Comrade R Nallakannu lived a life devoted unwaveringly to the Communist movement, to the struggles of workers, peasants, and the oppressed, and to the values of secularism, democracy, and social justice."

In 2022, the veteran Communist Party of India leader returned the Thagaisaal Tamilar award money which included a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and in addition gave Rs 5,000 of his own money as his contribution to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. Previously, he returned to the party the financial aid and a car presented to him.

In his book 'The Last Heroes: Foot Soldiers of Indian Freedom' published by Penguin, and re-published on PARI for Independence Day, 2024, P Sainath, says Nallakannu's activism began early, canvassing for the Congress when he was 12, and three years later he was with the CPI.

Comrade RNK later emerged as one of the most important figures of the Communist movement in Tamil Nadu. From canvasing for the Majal petti (yellow box) of the Congress in the 1937 poll, he started seeking support for the Sengodi (red flag), the book said.

Lenin, Marx, Periyar, Ambedkar, revolutionary Tamil poet Subramania Bharati, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev were profound sources of inspiration to him. He was the founding leaders of the farmers' movement in Tamil Nadu.

CPI general secretary D Raja said Nallakannu's demise marked the end of an era in the history of India's freedom struggle and the Communist movement.

"His birth date coincided with the founding day of the Communist Party of India, a convergence that would later be reflected in a life wholly devoted to the party and its ideals," he said.

He served as secretary of the CPI Tamil Nadu State Council, providing principled leadership rooted in Marxist ideology, inner-party democracy, and sustained mass struggles, Raja said in a post on 'X.'

"Comrade R Nallakannu's life stands as a shining example of ethical politics and selfless service, and his legacy will continue to guide and strengthen our struggle for a secular, democratic, and socialist India," Raja added.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian, CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam, Union Minister L Murugan, Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, and several leaders condoled his death.