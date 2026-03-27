Counting On Cash For Votes Continues

CHENNAI: Cash for votes has always been a persistent headache for poll officials, especially in Tamil Nadu, undermining the very essence of democracy and challenging the integrity of elections.

As Tamil Nadu gears up for the 2026 Assembly polls, concerns are once again rising over the widespread practice of distributing money and gifts to sway voters. Residents and activists alike warn that such inducements distort electoral outcomes, weaken public trust in governance and put honest citizens in difficult positions.

With little enforcement and limited public awareness, anti-corruption groups are now urging immediate and decisive action to ensure that every vote is cast freely, without the shadow of bribery looming over the ballot box.

A Chennai-based anti-corruption organisation, Arappor Iyakkam, has formally written to the Election Commission, urging strict measures to curb cash for votes ahead of the elections.

In its representation, the organisation highlighted that while legal provisions exist, including Section 123(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, criminalising election bribery, enforcement remains inconsistent and public awareness of these laws is low.

“Inducements offered to voters distort electoral outcomes and weaken public trust in governance,” the organisation said, calling on authorities to step up preventive and corrective measures.

Arappor Iyakkam has launched a large-scale public awareness initiative called ‘My vote is not for sale’, reaching over 180 areas across 33 districts of Tamil Nadu.

Volunteers visiting households reported that while many citizens wish to vote honestly, social pressure, fear of local political figures, or the immediate lure of cash often sways decisions.

A resident from MGR Nagar, near Nesapakkam, had said, “We want to vote according to our conscience, but politicians and party workers often come to our doors with money. It’s hard to say no when everyone around you is accepting it.”

Another resident added, “People know it’s illegal, but refusing can sometimes lead to being cut off from community benefits or facing harassment. That fear is very real.”

Adding to the call for civic vigilance, the Tamil Nadu Alliance of Residents Welfare Associations (TN AoRWA) strongly reiterated that the dignity of the voter is the foundation of a healthy democracy. The Alliance warned that in recent years, the practice of distributing cash, gifts, freebies and inducements during elections has increasingly undermined the integrity of the electoral process and eroded public trust in democratic institutions.

TN AoRWA said it will work with resident welfare associations, civil society organisations, educational institutions and social media influencers to spread the message that democracy can survive only when citizens refuse to sell their votes. The group stressed slogans such as ‘My vote is not for sale’ and ‘My vote is my voice’.

The organisation has urged the authorities to conduct a robust campaign to educate voters that giving and receiving money for votes is a punishable offence, suggesting the use of newspapers, television, radio, social media, public boards and messages from celebrities to ensure the message reaches all corners of the state.

Jayaram Venkatesan, convener of Arappor Iyakkam, emphasised the urgency of immediate action, saying, “If we do not act now, this Assembly elections could be decided not by voters’ choice but by the power of money. Citizens must understand that election bribery is a serious crime with consequences.”

Arappor Iyakkam also highlighted the inadequacies of current complaint systems, noting that calls to the helpline 1950 during previous elections often went unanswered.

“We tried reporting bribery last election, but nothing happened. People were afraid to complain because there’s no guarantee of protection or action,” said N. Viswanathan, an advocate and social activist in Nesapakkam.

To address these issues, he proposed creating a dedicated complaint portal with real-time tracking, raising public awareness about reporting methods in regional languages, ensuring time-bound inquiries and FIR registration, and improving the accountability of flying squads to respond swiftly and protect voters refusing inducements.

Jayaram Venkatesan also raised concerns about reports that voters were being gathered in temporary shelters to influence their decisions, urging authorities to investigate such allegations promptly.

Arappor Iyakkam concluded its representation by emphasising the constitutional responsibility of the Election Commission to ensure free and fair elections. “Cash for votes threatens the foundation of our democracy. Swift and decisive action is non-negotiable if we want elections to reflect the will of the people,” he said.

The dangers of normalising cash for votes were underscored by V. Sandhya, a civic activist from Anna Nagar, “Cash for vote is the first instalment for corruption. You can’t question bad governance if you have sold your vote. Democracy is weakened when leaders are corrupt and the voters, complicit. The public office becomes an investment to be recovered rather than a responsibility. A vote sold for cash is a voice surrendered for five years, and the greatest tragedy is that it has been normalised,” she said.

“The integrity of our elections is paramount. Cash for votes and other inducements undermine public trust and threaten the very foundation of democracy. The Election Commission, along with district authorities, is committed to ensuring that every voter can exercise their right freely and without fear. We are strengthening monitoring, awareness campaigns and complaint mechanisms to make certain that violations are promptly addressed and that the Assembly elections reflect the genuine will of the people,” said a senior poll official in the city.