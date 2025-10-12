Cough Syrup Deaths: Annamalai Alleges TN Drug Controllers Did Not Attend Training Session

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu BJP former president K Annamalai on Sunday alleged that the state's drug controllers never attended the training sessions held by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission and sought explanation from Chief Minister M K Stalin.

His remarks come in the wake of the investigation against the Kanchipuram-based manufacturer of Coldrif cough syrup, linked to the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh, has brought to light lapses by the Tamil Nadu Food and Drug Administration in enforcing basic regulatory norms.

Licensed in 2011 by the Tamil Nadu Food and Drug Administration (TNFDA), Sresan Pharma continued operations unchecked for over a decade despite its dismal infrastructure and multiple violations of national drug safety rules, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation said.

The cough syrup was found to be dangerously adulterated with the highly poisonous substance Diethylene Glycol (DEG).

Speaking to reporters at Madurai airport, Annamalai said the chief minister should take responsibility for the lapses.

He asked, "If they (drug controllers) don't attend training sessions, how would they know that diethylene glycol (DEG) is a toxic substance."

He also said the union government has now decided to test drugs for harmful content post production as well.

"There are many stages to drug testing, but they are mostly tested during production. Now, the central government has announced that it will also check post production to plug all gaps in India's drug safety regulations," said Annamalai.

He said as it has come to light that the cough syrup had more than 300 quality violations. It is clear that drug controllers and inspectors of Tamil Nadu have not checked it at all, he claimed.

"The Tamil Nadu government is responsible for this and they should not only explain why this came to pass, but should also take responsibility. Just suspending a couple of drug inspectors and controllers will not do," he insisted.

Following the deaths of at least 20 children, most of whom were under five, in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the owner of the pharma company manufacturing the cough syrup, G Ranganathan, was arrested by the police on October 9.