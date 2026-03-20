Cops Honour Labourer Who Returned Bag With Gold Jewels Found on Road

Chennai:The police have honoured a honest daily wage labourer who handed over a handbag he found on the road with five sovereign gold jewels and Rs 2,500 cash to the Selaiyur police station. The bag was returned to its owner.

Murugan (54), a worker, living at Rajaji Nagar in Selaiyur near Tambaram saw the handbag when he was walking on the Agaram road on Wednesday. He picked the bag and gave it his son Seenivasan (20) at his house. Inside the bag, Seenivasan found five sovereign gold jewels, Rs 2,500 cash, an Aadhar card, several documents and a PAN card.

Murugan asked Seenivasan to take the bag to the police station and hand it over since he was very tired. So Seenivasan gave it to the inspector, who informed the Selaiyur assistant commissioner about the incident.

Meanwhile, a woman Revathi came to the police station with her brother and said she had lost her handbag with jewels when she was going to the Tambaram railway station on a two-wheeler. When the police asked her, her version of the contents matched with those inside the bag and was asked to come on Thursday.

The police called Murugan, Seenivasan and Revathi to the police station on Thursday and returned the bag to its owner. The assistant commissioner honoured Murugan by presenting shawls and sandalwood garlands.