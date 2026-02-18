Cong Remains In DMK-Led Front, To Start Talks Soon

Chennai: The apparent rift in the DMK-led alliance with some leaders of the Congress seeking share in power and also more seats to be allotted to the party blew over on Tuesday after the AICC general secretary K C Vengopal by announcing that the coalition was intact and that those demands for power sharing were that of the individual leaders who raised them and not that of the party.

Perhaps the statement of Venugopal made at Sathyamurthy Bhavan after party meeting in district level functionaries would put the alliance that was derailed by the remarks of some national level leaders of the party like Girish Chodankar, Praveen Chakravorty and Manikam Tagore who took to social media to express their consternation over the DMK not agreeing for sharing power.

Since several Congress leaders came out in support of the demand for power share vociferously, while the high command maintained a discreet silence, the leader of the coalition in the State put on hold the alliance talks by delaying the formation of the committee to discuss the issue.

Finally after the Chief Minister M K Stalin came out openly against the idea of power sharing, too, Tagore was persisting on it through his messages, which earned the ire of the DMK top brass, who reportedly wanted the Congress to rein him in and also come out with an apology.

But the demand for power share was raised by Congress workers even after Venugopal arrived in Chennai to sort out the matter. Veugopal told the media on Tuesday that the party high command would take the final call on the alliance and also power sharing. He urged the party functionaries to not discuss about it.

Though similar instructions were given earlier, too, by the party leaders, those who were raising the bogey of power sharing could not be quelled as they continued with their demands on social media and earning the wrath of DMK leaders and cadre in the process, besides delaying the finalization of the alliance and seat sharing.

With the other allies of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance confirming their ties without insisting in power-sharing though some of them like the VCK, as a matter of policy, were in favour of share in power, the Congress had to come clean on its stand since the DMK was not giving a proper response to the demands raised through social media.

Now, the seat sharing talks are likely to start on February 22 as the DMK had announced earlier and all the allies would be called to discuss the matter.