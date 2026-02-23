Tamil Nadu Committee on Union-State relations deliberates on Part-II of its Report

Chennai: The High-Level Committee on Union-State Relations, formed by the State government as a non-partisan exercise, met in New Delhi on February 22 to deliberate on Part II of its report after Part I covering ten key topics ranging from language policy to the Governor, education, health, delimitation, elections and GST was tabled in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on February 16, in Tamil and English.

The meeting was attended by the Chairperson, Justice (retired) Kurian Joseph, and members, K Ashok Vardhan Shetty, former Vice Chancellor, Indian Maritime University, and M Naganathan, former Vice Chairman, Tamil Nadu Planning Commission.

The committee discussed various topics to be included in the Part-II of its Report covering 10 chapters, an official press release said.

The Tamil version of the report has been made “open access” so that anyone can publish it, either as a whole or in part, provided that the source is duly acknowledged and no changes of any kind are made to ensure that the ideas and recommendations of the committee are disseminated widely.

The State Government also proposes to bring out translations of Part I of the Report in ten major Indian languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Assamese, and to make these language versions also “open access”.