Commercial Firms To Receive 20 per Cent of Average Monthly LPG Supply

Chennai: The government has announced a 20 per cent average monthly supply of LPG cylinders to commercial establishments. However, a significant number of hotels and restaurants were shut on Friday due to the on-going LPG supply shortage.

“In a major decision, 20 per cent of the average monthly Commercial LPG requirement will be allocated from today by OMCs, in coordination with the state governments so that there is no hoarding or black marketing,” the government informed the Parliament on Thursday.

Alternate fuel options are being activated to ease pressure on LPG and gas channels. Kerosene is being made available through retail outlets and PDS channels, and fuel oil is being made available for industrial and commercial consumers. The Ministry of Environment has advised State Pollution Control Boards to permit, for the duration of this crisis period, the use of biomass, RDF pellets, and kerosene/coal as alternate fuels for the hospitality and restaurant segment for one month, which would enable a wider range of establishments to switch and free up LPG for priority consumers.

“While this offers a glimmer of hope, the key concern remains how quickly this allocation translates into distribution and availability at the ground level. Moreover, the allocation may still be insufficient to sustain operational costs and meet the demand of the hospitality sector, particularly for establishments handling large-scale catering and high-volume food preparation,” said Pradeep Shetty, VP, FHRAI.

However, a significant number of restaurants remained shut on Friday after their fuel stocks depleted. According to FHRAI, in Maharashtra, 30 per cent of hotels and restaurants were shut. Around 15 per cent restaurants were shut in Tamil Nadu. As per reports, most of the states have seen a similar rate of closure.

“Establishments that have continued operations have largely done so under curtailed conditions, with reduced operating hours, limited menus and restricted kitchen activity to conserve available gas stocks. If fresh supplies do not reach the market soon, more establishments may be forced to temporarily shut operations in the coming days, particularly small and medium-sized eateries that operate with limited reserves,” he said.

The industry bodies also have urged establishments to avoid panic buying or hoarding of LPG cylinders, as such actions could further destabilise the market and invite regulatory scrutiny.

“We remain hopeful that timely intervention and coordinated action will help stabilise the situation and allow restaurants and hotels to continue serving the public without prolonged disruption,” Shetty added.