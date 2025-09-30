Cocaine Worth Rs 35 Crore Seized at Chennai Airport

An actor was allegedly arrested at Chennai International Airport on September 29 for attempting to smuggle 3.5 kg of cocaine valued at around Rs 35 crore, officials said Tuesday.

According to investigators, the contraband was concealed in a trolley the actor claimed to have received in Cambodia from unidentified individuals, with instructions to deliver it to someone at Chennai Airport.

Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials, however, suspect the narcotics were intended for distribution in major cities such as Mumbai or Delhi, where organised drug syndicates operate. Authorities are examining the actor’s travel history to determine whether he had previously been involved in drug trafficking.

The DRI has launched a wider probe to identify and dismantle the larger network behind the alleged smuggling attempt.



This is a developing story; further details will be added.