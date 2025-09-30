 Top
Home » Southern States » Tamil Nadu

Cocaine Worth Rs 35 Crore Seized at Chennai Airport

Tamil Nadu
DC Correspondent
30 Sept 2025 3:50 PM IST

Customs and DRI probe the passenger's travel history and links to organised drug networks after 3.5 kg cocaine seizure.

Cocaine Worth Rs 35 Crore Seized at Chennai Airport
x
An actor was allegedly caught at Chennai International Airport attempting to smuggle 3.5 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 35 crore, prompting a wider investigation by Customs and DRI into organised narcotics networks.

An actor was allegedly arrested at Chennai International Airport on September 29 for attempting to smuggle 3.5 kg of cocaine valued at around Rs 35 crore, officials said Tuesday.

According to investigators, the contraband was concealed in a trolley the actor claimed to have received in Cambodia from unidentified individuals, with instructions to deliver it to someone at Chennai Airport.

Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials, however, suspect the narcotics were intended for distribution in major cities such as Mumbai or Delhi, where organised drug syndicates operate. Authorities are examining the actor’s travel history to determine whether he had previously been involved in drug trafficking.

The DRI has launched a wider probe to identify and dismantle the larger network behind the alleged smuggling attempt.

This is a developing story; further details will be added.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
chennai airport cocaine cocaine seized 
India Southern States Tamil Nadu Chennai (Madras) 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X