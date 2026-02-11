CM’s 'No' To Power Sharing Evokes Anger In Congress

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin’s firm no to power sharing after the Assembly elections on Wednesday evoked anger among the Congress leaders, who had been advocating it causing the delay in the finalization of the alliance between the DMK and Congress in the State.

Congress whip in the Lok Sabha and Virudhunagar MP, Manickam Tagore, said the people would decide if it would be a coalition government or not. Regretting that the Congress did not make use of an opportunity that arose in 2006, he said it was a mistake that the people’s mandate was not implemented then.

In the 2006 elections, the Congress won 34 seats but allowed the DMK to form a minority government with just 98 seats without seeking share in power, he said.

Chairman of the Professionals’ Congress, Praveen Chakravarty, who first raised the issue over power sharing, wondered: Why hide behind some made-up ‘uniqueness’ about Tamil Nadu to not want to share power, when every other State in India is fine with it?’

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai said that what Stalin said was his personal opinion and that the final decision on it would be taken only by the Congress high command in New Delhi in consultation with the DMK leaders.

Speaking to the media at Sathyamurthy Bhavan, he said the DMK-Congress alliance was intact and since the coming election was to save the Tamil soil many forces were spreading false information like a rift between the two parties.