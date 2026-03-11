CM Stalin Writes To Union Ministers On Gas Supply

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin urged the Union Government to revisit the gas allocation methodology for summer power supply reliability and reconsider the provision relating to curtailment of gas supply to power plants at around 65% of last six months’ consumption with the objective of ensuring equitable distribution of natural gas among various priority sectors.

In a letter to Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Minister for Power, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday, Stalin drew the attention of the ministers to the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, notified under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, in the context of possible disruptions in global LNG supply chains.

Gas-based power plants typically operated at lower levels during the winter months due to moderate demand and dispatch patterns and hence the average consumption during the preceding six months might not accurately reflect the operational requirements of the plants in the coming summer months when electricity demand would peak across most States, he said.

It would therefore be more appropriate to consider 65% of the gas consumption during the comparable period of the previous year, which would better capture the seasonal operating pattern of gas-based plants and help ensure adequate generation availability during the summer peak, he said.

Another aspect that may require attention was the likely shift by certain industrial and commercial consumers, including hotels and other establishments, from gas usage to electricity in view of possible curtailments, which could potentially increase peak electricity demand, making it important that gas-based power plants remained available to provide balancing support to the grid, he said.

Considering the national implications for summer power supply reliability, allocation to power plants could be revisited, he said, looking forward to the immediate personal intervention of the Ministers.