CM Writes To Jaishankar

Chennai: Urging Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to take appropriate diplomatic action in preventing further apprehensions of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy and to secure the early release of all detained fishermen along with their fishing boats, Chief Minister M K Stalin drew his attention to the latest arrest of 12 fishermen on Sunday night.

In a letter to Jaishankar on Monday, Stalin drew his urgent attention to yet another distressing incident involving the apprehension of a mechanised fishing boat from Rameswaram, along with 12 fishermen, who had ventured out from the Pamban Fish Landing Centre in Ramanathapuram district in their mechanised boat bearing Registration No.IND-TN-10-MM-3026.

‘This recurring pattern of detention is a matter of grave concern, as fishermen from Tamil Nadu and their vessels continue to be taken into custody by the Sri Lankan authorities with alarming frequency, he said, adding that 259 fishing boats and 116 fishermen remained in Sri Lankan custody.

Since the repeated incidents had left coastal communities in a state of deep anxiety and uncertainty about their livelihood and safety, there was an urgent need for sustained and concrete diplomatic efforts to prevent further arrests of the State’s fishermen, Stalin said.