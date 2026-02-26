CM To Lay Foundation For 3 Neo Tidel Parks

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin will be laying the foundation for three neo Tidel Parks that are to come up in Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar and Erode districts generating 1800 new jobs in the information technology (IT) sector on Thursday.

To be set up at a total cost of Rs 117.65 crore, the neo Tidel Parks will come up at Reddiarpatti village in Tirunelveli district, Kooraikundu village in Virudhunagar district and Gangapuram in Erode district, an official press release said on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister would be taking part in the three events through video conferencing from the Secretariat.