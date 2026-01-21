CM Tells Cadre To Ignore Inimical Elements Among Allies

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin urged his party workers to ignore inimical elements in the alliance parties who might be trying to create confusion in the coalition by spreading unnecessary views and be focused on winning at least 200 seats in the coming Assembly elections by putting in their best efforts in the next three months.

Speaking at the DMK district secretaries meeting on Tuesday, he said that since the DMK was the only strong party that was a worthy opponent to the Union BJP government, more conspiracies would be hatched against the party that should be broken.