CM Stalin Wants Modi To Ensure Uninterrupted LPG Supply

CHENNAI: Requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure uninterrupted supply of LPG for domestic, commercial and industrial consumers in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the continuing war in the Gulf had drastically disrupted the LPG supply chain to India.

The heavy dependence of India on LPG imports from West Asia had exacerbated the situation in the State in the light of the worsening war situation in West Asia, Stalin said in his letter to Modi on Wednesday.

While the State had a high domestic demand for LPG (Household connections) at roughly 200 MT per month with commercial and industrial requirement accounting for another 20 MT per month, oil companies had stopped supply to industrial and commercial consumers, giving priority to household connections, he said.

Requesting Modi to instruct the Ministry concerned and the oil companies to ensure uninterrupted supply of LPG, Stalin said hotels, restaurants and small eating outlets were largely dependent on LPG supply for their operations.

The sudden stoppage of LPG supply had created a crisis for the hotel industry and might lead to many of them shutting down, he said, adding industries would also be hit if the supply was stopped suddenly.

Tamil Nadu was a highly industrialised State having a large number of Micro, Small and Medium Scale units, apart from large industries, and most of the industrial units used LPG in their operations, he said.

A sudden stoppage of LPG supply would hit the industries hard and many small units might face closure since the switching over to alternate fuel was bound to take time and involve considerable cost, he said.

Assuring that Tamil Nadu would stand with the Union Government and support all efforts to tide over the unprecedented crisis, he wanted Modi to ensure uninterrupted supply to the State.