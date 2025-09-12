CM Stalin Vows To Not Let Down The One Crore Families In Oraniyil TN

Chennai: Taking a vow not to let down the one crore families that had joined the ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ scheme launched to protect the land, language and honour of the State, Chief Minister M K Stalin said that he would not allow the State to hang its head in humiliation in an indirect reference to the outcome of the 2026 Assembly elections.

In a message on his X page on Thursday, Stalin put out the pledge that would be taken by the DMK functionaries at the level of all the 68,000 booth committees in the State on the occasion of the birth anniversary of party founder C N Annadurai with a solemn promise to not allow the state to face humiliation on various counts.

The booth committees would vow to fight against unfair delimitation, stand up against the tampering of voters’ list with a view to steal people’s ballots, oppose schemes like the NEET that would paralyze the youth in anyway, struggle against any discrimination causing a dent in the pride of Tamil language, culture and glory and demand the legitimate funds for the welfare of women, farmers, fishermen, weavers and workers.

Elucidating on the plans of the party, its organization secretary R S Bharathi and deputy general secretary A Raja told the media at the party headquarters that Oraniyil Tamil Nadu campaign was started on 1 July to mobilize the people against the murder of federalism committed by the Union Government that was also taking away the rights of Tamil Nadu on various fronts.

In the past 70 days, 7 lakh cadre of the DMK had approached families in all the 68,000 polling booths all over the State with a view to enrolling at least one member in a family into the party, they said.

The new proclamation of the Chief Minister, ‘We will not let Tamil Nadu hang its head in shame,’ would be made to reverberate all over the State through the holding of meetings attended by lakhs of people at every district headquarters, they said.

Raja, replying to queries from the media, said that the Oraniyil Tamil Nadu scheme had roped in 2.70 crore members so far and lambasted AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for criticizing the scheme. He said that AIADMK had already kneeled down before the BJP and was now desperate to pledge Tamil Nadu to the national party.