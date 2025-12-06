CM Stalin Uses Ambedkar Remembrance Day to Target Centre

Chennai: As the nation pays tribute to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his death anniversary, opposition parties used the occasion to criticise the Centre.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took a subtle dig at his political opponents in his homage post, saying that those who once sought to suppress Ambedkar now pretend to praise him. “Ambedkar Remembrance Day, the revolutionary who challenged oppressions. It is Dr. Ambedkar who rose above, shattering everything with the weapon of education, from within a system that suppressed him in every way. The same dominant group that sought to suppress him back then now pretends to praise him — that is his true victory,” Stalin wrote on X. He added that Ambedkar’s life and struggles remain an inspiration toward building an egalitarian society.

Earlier in the day, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi paid homage to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Parliament on Mahaparinirvan Diwas, marking the 70th anniversary of the Constitution-maker’s passing. Gandhi reiterated that safeguarding Ambedkar's ideas and the Constitution is a shared national responsibility.

Speaking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi described Ambedkar as a towering national figure whose ideas continue to shape India’s democratic and social framework. “Ambedkar ji is an icon. He showed a path to the entire country; he gave us the Constitution. So, we remember him and protect his ideas and the Constitution… The Constitution of every Indian is under threat. We protect it, the citizens protect it,” he said.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi again pledged to uphold constitutional values, stating that Ambedkar’s legacy strengthens his resolve to defend the Constitution and push for a more inclusive India.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute, emphasising the need to preserve Babasaheb’s values. “On Babasaheb Dr. Ambedkar’s 70th Mahaparinirvan Diwas, we offer our profound gratitude to the architect of our Constitution and an unflinching voice for social justice. Today, more than ever, we are called upon to uphold, preserve and defend the values he lived for and his greatest gift to the nation — the Constitution of India,” he said.

The 70th Mahaparinirvan Diwas was commemorated by the Dr. Ambedkar Foundation on behalf of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment at Prerna Sthal, Parliament House Campus, near Ambedkar’s statue.