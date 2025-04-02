CM Stalin to present resolution in state assembly on restoration of Katchatheevu Island

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will present a government resolution in the State Assembly on Wednesday advocating for the restoration of Katchatheevu Island.The resolution highlights that the retrieval of Katchatheevu is the only permanent solution to safeguard the traditional fishing rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen and to alleviate the challenges they face due to the Sri Lankan Navy's actions.Stalin's proposal urges the Union Government to immediately review the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement and take necessary steps to reclaim the island.The resolution also calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage in talks with the Sri Lankan Government during his official visit to Sri Lanka, seeking the release of Indian fishermen and their boats that have been detained by Sri Lanka.The resolution, emphasising the importance of resolving the long-standing issue, is expected to be put forward for a unanimous vote in the Assembly.Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to the Union Government requesting a meeting with key officials to present a memorandum on the concerns regarding the proposed delimitation.Stalin, accompanied by MPs from various political parties, intends to convey their united stance on the issue, which is considered critical for the people of Tamil Nadu.The meeting request comes after the Joint Action Committee in Chennai passed resolutions demanding fair delimitation.Stalin emphasised the urgency of addressing the concerns, stating that it is vital for the well-being of the state and its people."I have requested a meeting with you, alongside MPs from various parties, to present our memorandum on the concerns surrounding the proposed delimitation. This follows resolutions from the Joint Action Committee meeting for Fair Delimitation in Chennai. As previously mentioned, we urgently seek your time to convey our united stance on this critical issue for our people. Awaiting your earliest response," posted CM Stalin on X.On March 22, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired the first meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) in Chennai over the proposed delimitation issue. The meeting was joined by Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other prominent leaders.After the first meeting of the Joint Action Committee on delimitation, a resolution was unanimously adopted which asserts that any delimitation exercise carried out by the Centre should be done "transparently" and after discussion and deliberation with all stakeholders.