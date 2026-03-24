CM Stalin Supports BJP Govt On Women’s Representation

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin supported the Union BJP Government’s reported move to provide representation for women in Parliament and State legislatures on the basis of the 2011 Census but stressed on the State’s right to fair delimitation and demanded the convening of a special session of Parliament in early June to enact three historic Constitutional amendments.

In his social media message on Tuesday, Stalin said the historic constitutional amendments were for delimitation, increase of seats, continuation of the current share of representation of States, and a guarantee that such representation would continue for the next 30 years.

While, as the President of the DMK and the proud inheritor of the Dravidian legacy that had spearheaded women’s empowerment for more than a century, he fully supported the initiative of Women’s Reservation without any preconditions, he stressed on the right to fair delimitation.

The government move for women’s representation was not in line with the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed by the Union BJP Government and its earlier position was to take up this historic initiative only after delimitation was carried out based on the Census conducted after 2026.

But pushing such an important step when the Model Code of Conduct was already in force was unprecedented, he said, adding that it was most probably aimed at securing electoral gains in the forthcoming Assembly elections in four major States.

Stalin said that it was their consistent stand that the current proportional representation of States should not be disturbed under any circumstances and to achieve that the delimitation and distribution of constituencies among States must include a constitutional provision ensuring the same for the next 30 years.

Considering the current Model Code of Conduct and the preoccupation of political parties, he requested that a Special Session of Parliament be convened in early June to enact the historic constitutional amendments, he said.