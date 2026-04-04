CM Stalin Slams CBSE New 3-Language Policy as ‘Hindi Imposition’

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday criticised the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) new curriculum framework, calling it a "calculated attempt at linguistic imposition" that prioritises Hindi over regional languages.

CM Stalin said the policy undermines federalism, marginalises non-Hindi-speaking states and places an undue burden on students and teachers, urging the Union government to respect India's linguistic diversity and protect the rights of students across states.

CBSE is set to introduce a phased three-language policy from the 2026-27 academic year, beginning with Class 6. The policy requires students to learn an additional language, with at least two of the three being Indian languages.

In a post on X, CM Stalin wrote that the curriculum framework, aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, is “not an innocent academic reform” but a “calculated and deeply concerning attempt at linguistic imposition.” He alleged that under the guise of promoting Indian languages, the Centre is advancing a centralising agenda that privileges Hindi while marginalising linguistic diversity.

He further argued that the three-language formula effectively becomes compulsory Hindi for students in non-Hindi-speaking states, while no such requirement exists for Hindi-speaking regions to learn southern or other regional languages.

Stalin also criticised the Union government for not making Tamil mandatory in Kendriya Vidyalaya schools and for failing to appoint adequate Tamil teachers, calling the move “hypocritical.”

He warned that such policies threaten India’s linguistic diversity and federal structure, and questioned whether the AIADMK and its NDA allies in Tamil Nadu would oppose what he termed as Hindi imposition or support the Centre’s stance.