CM Stalin Signs Three MoUs With German Firms Worth Rs 3,201 Cr

Chennai: Three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister, M K Stalin, at Dusseldorf in Germany, where Stalin is in on an official visit to lure industrial investments, with three German companies for a total investment of Rs 3,201 crore and creating employment opportunities for approximately 6,250 persons.

After addressing a grand “Maaperum Thamizh Kanavu – Tamil Diaspora Meet” at Cologne, Stalin oversaw the signing of the MoUs with Knorr-Bremse, Nordex Group and ebm-papst, besides holding a discussion with the BMW Group on its expansion plans in Tamil Nadu.

The MoU with Knorr-Bremse, headquartered in Munich, was signed by Marc Llistosella, CEO of Knorr-Bremse, and Oliver Kluck, Vice President for an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in Kanchipuram and Chennai to set up a state-of-the-art facility for railway doors and braking systems, an official press release said.

The project would create 3,500 jobs and strengthen Tamil Nadu’s rapidly growing railway components and advanced engineering ecosystem, the release said.

For Nordex Group, headquartered in Hamburg, the MoU was signed by Luis Alberto Fernandez Romero, Chief Operating Officer of Nordex Group, and Saravanan Manickam, India Head, for expansion of the company’s plant in Tiruvallur district with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, generating employment for 2,500 persons.

The project by Nordex, one of the world’s largest wind turbine manufacturers, would generate jobs for 2,500 persons and the expansion would reinforce Tamil Nadu’s leadership in renewable energy and green industrialisation while catering to both domestic and global demand for wind turbines.

Atul Tripathi, Managing Director, ebm-papst, signed the MoU for expanding its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Chennai and further invest Rs 201 crore over the next 5 years to scale up manufacturing in Tamil Nadu, creating 250 jobs.

Headquartered in Mulfingen, ebm-papst is a global leader in electric motors and fans, known for its energy-efficient air movement solutions. The company served HVAC, automotive, refrigeration, and industrial engineering sectors with its pioneering Electronically Commutated Motor technology.

Stalin also held discussions with senior executives of BMW Group, headquartered in Munich, regarding opportunities for the company’s future expansion in Tamil Nadu, especially in the electric vehicle segment.

The meeting was attended by Thomas Becker, Global Head of Government Affairs at the BMW Group, and Vinod Pandey, Director – Government & External Affairs at BMW India, in the presence of State Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, T R B Rajaa, Industries Secretary V Arun Roy, Darez Ahamed, MD & CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister’s German sojourn was part of his vision to make Tamil Nadu a 1 trillion USD economy by 2030 by actively taking initiatives to attract more investments and generate large-scale employment opportunities for the youth.

As part of that mission, Stalin left Chennai on August 30 and reached Düsseldorf International Airport, where he was welcomed on behalf of Hendrik Wüst, Chief Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), by Anja De Wuest from the Protocol and Diplomatic Affairs Division of NRW, Abhishek Dubey, Charge d’Affaires of the Indian Consulate, and senior officials. People of the Tamil diaspora in Germany also gave him an enthusiastic reception.