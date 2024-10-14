CM Stalin Inaugurates Projects for Lord Subramaniaswamy Temple

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated completed four projects worth Rs 68.36 crore of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department, including a new lodging house for devotees of Lord Subramaniaswamy in Tiruchendur constructed at a cost of Rs 29.16 crore, on Monday through video conference from the Secretariat.



Stalin also laid the foundation for four other projects including one worth Rs 5.81 crore for the Subramaniaswamy temple’s affiliated shrine of Venkatachalapathy temple at Krishnapuram. That project included the renovation of the temple pond, construction of a religious school, a mercy home, a dining hall for free meals, setting up artificial fountains, colourful lights and a pathway at the Saravana Poigai.

Among the completed projects were a hall for offering hair to the Lord, health vehicles, water tank and pumping station.