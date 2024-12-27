CM Stalin inaugurates HR&CE schemes

 Top
Tamil Nadu
27 Dec 2024 12:25 AM IST
Chennai:Chief Minister M K Stalin launched a service to serve free meals to devotees all through the day at the Kallalagar temple in Alagarkoil and the Subramaniaswamy temple in Marudhamalai and the mid-day meals and a mid-day meal scheme at the college and school run by the Palani Dhandayuthapani temple.

Those projects of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Trust (HR&CE) department were inaugurated through video conferencing from the State Secretariat on Thursday.

Already the department serves free meals at 41 of its temples and one time meals at 460 temples at a cost of Rs 110 crore that benefits 3.36 crore devotees annually.

