CM Stalin Hails Professional Sports Persons

Chennai: Hailing career sportspersons who had dedicated their lives for the games they play, Chief Minister M K Stalin said that the most coveted award for the government was the confidence of the thousands of sportspersons participating in the sports and games events with the firm belief that they could earn laurels and realize their dreams under the DMK regime that would take care of their needs.

Speaking at the valedictory of the event marking the conclusion of the sporting events for the Chief Minister’s trophy 2025 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Tuesday, Stalin described his rule as the Golden Age for Sports in Tamil Nadu and said that the total allotment for sports by his government was Rs 1,945.07 crore in the last four years.

While the previous AIADMK government spent Rs 170.33 crore for developing sports infrastructure during its tenure, the present government had already spent Rs 601.38 crore for developing infrastructure and listed out the various achievements in sports promotion and the laurels brought to the State by its sportspersons.

For conducting the Chief Minister's Trophy 2025 sports meet, the government had allotted Rs 83.37 crore and of that Rs 37 crore went for prize money alone. First prize winners of individual events take home a purse of Rs one lakh, second prize winners Rs 75,000 and third prize winners Rs 50,000. For team events, the first prize is Rs 75,000 for each winner, Rs 50,000 for second place and Rs 25,000 for third prize.

Apart from the prize money, those finishing on the podium were also eligible for a plethora of other rewards and benefits like scholarships and other recognitions. This year’s Chief Minister’s Trophy events included e-sports also.

No other State had done so much for the promotion and sports and the benefit of sportspersons like Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister said there had been a plethora of success stories of sports persons to whom the DMK government had extended financial assistance. Among the long list of such beneficiaries were world carrom board champion Kasima of Kasimedu, pole vault national athlete Rosy Meena Paulraj and Arjuna award winner Jerlin Anika.

Assuring the support of the government to all the sportspersons, Stalin urged them to concentrate on their practice and fitness and come up with more laurels.