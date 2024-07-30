CM Stalin Elated Over OBC Students Getting Medical Seats

Chennai: Feeling elated over OBC candidates securing 15,066 medical and dental colleges in the last three academic years under the 27 per cent reservation, Chief Minister M K Stalin wanted everyone to work together to make the Union Government conduct the caste census.

In a message on his X page, Stalin said: ‘Although we have many items on our agenda, our immediate task is to ensure that a #CasteCensus is conducted by the Union Government to identify the proportion of backward communities and secure our rightful share to establish #SocialJustice. Let us work together to achieve this!’

His heart was brimming with pride over OBC students getting the seats due to the uncompromising legal fight carried out by the DMK, Stalin said in the message posted in response to DMK MP, P Wilson’s post, ‘Today (29.7.2024) we are entering in the third year of securing 27 % reservations PAN INDIA for #OBC students.'

‘In addition, @aifsoj has played a pivotal role in highlighting the importance of this significant achievement and has fostered many productive discussions on #OBCreservations across India,’ Stalin’s message said.

AIFSOJ stands for ‘All India Federation For Social Justice,’ a brainchild of Stalin that took up the legal battle for the 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in the seats surrendered by the States.