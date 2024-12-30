CM Siddaramaiah Assures Legal Support for Surrendered Naxals

Bengaluru:In an appeal to Naxals to surrender before the State Government and rejoin mainstream society, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said his Government is willing to engage in dialogue with Naxals to make them rejoin the mainstream of the society and assured the Naxals that State Government will “simplify” Naxal surrender policy.

The assurance from the Chief Minister to "simplify" Naxal surrender policy came after some progressive and public-spirited leaders met him in Bengaluru urging the Chief Minister on making Naxals rejoin the mainstream of the society.

However, the Chief Minister issued a warning to Naxals that anyone engaging in violent or unlawful activities will face strict legal action from the State Government. “Our government is determined to encourage all Naxals in Karnataka to surrender completely and reintegrate into the mainstream of the society,” said Siddaramaiah.

It may be recalled here that Vikram Gowda was killed by personnel of Anti Naxal Force in Udupi on November 18 this year while his associates such as Mudagru Latha among others are at large.

In a statement here, Siddaramaiah pointed out to the surrender policy for Naxals in Karnataka wherein surrendered Naxals get financial phases, imparted skill training and comprehensive rehabilitation measures.

He assured the Naxals willing to surrender to initiate steps expedite the resolution of cases against surrendered Naxals and ensure they receive necessary legal support. Adding, he said, efforts are underway from the State Government to identify and address the needs of those who have already surrendered and ensure their successful rehabilitation.

Siddaramaiah said in a democratic set-up, idealists who attempt to bring change in the society through armed struggle not only risk their own lives but also endanger the lives of others. Nevertheless, he said, Karnataka reported sporadic Naxal activities especially in Malnad regions of the State over the past two decades resulting in violence and loss of lives including civilians, police personnel and those involved in Naxal activities.