CM Says No to Power Sharing

Chennai: Openly ruling out the possibility of a coalition government in the State after the Assembly elections, Chief Minister M K Stalin stymied the growing demand from the Congress for a share in power, which had led to the stalemate in the finalization of the alliance between the DMK and Congress.

Speaking at a ‘round table’ event in Chennai, organized by a national media group, on Wednesday, Stalin said that sharing power in government would not suit Tamil Nadu and added that the Congress, too, knew that very well.

Exuding confidence in the DMK-Congress alliance continuing cordially in the coming Assembly polls, he said that beyond politics he and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a mutual respect and they treated each other as brothers.

Dismissing the rumours about confusion in the alliance as being spread deliberately, That tactic to stir up the power sharing issue with a view to causing a rift between the two parties would not work because unlike the expectation of a split between the allies by some people, the alliance was in harmony, he said.

On the prospects of his party winning the coming elections, the DMK president said that it would be much easier than in 2021 because they came to power then with promises to do good to the State but now they were going back to the people with their achievements of the past five years.

To a question on the Union Government not releasing the funds due to the State, he said that his government had not used it as an excuse to slacken the developmental work undertaken in the State but at the same time was fighting relentlessly for its rights through fights, arguments, protests and agitations.

The DMK had even organized an agitation on Thursday to put pressure on the Union Government to give what was due to the State and such demands would be raised continuously though the work for the development of the State would be carried out without any hitch, he said.

Some of the welfare schemes launched by the DMK government had been emulated by other State governments, he said and gave the ‘Thozhi’ women’s hostels aimed at providing safe living space for women migrating out of their hometowns or villages for work in the State as an example.