CM Release Economic Survey

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Economic Survey 2025-26, tracing the trajectory of the State's economy during the past five years, was released by Chief Minister M K Stalin at an event in the Secretariat on Monday.

Prepared by the State Planning Commission, The survey report offers valuable insights for the policymakers, business, and stakeholders as it documents economic trends and serves as a critical tool in shaping Tamil Nadu’s future development strategies and strengthening evidence-based policy decisions.

The report comprises ten chapters covering important facets of the economy and how they have performed over time. The Survey not only highlights the performance of the State's economy, it also indicates areas of concern that need to be addressed to reach the desired twin targets of a trillion-dollar economy and a per capita income on par with developed countries.

Among those present at the event were Thangam Thennarasu, minister for Finance and Environment Climate Change, N Muruganandam, State Chief Secretary, J Jeyaranjan, Executive Vice Chairman, State Planning Commission, T Udhayachandran, Additional Chief Secretary in the Finance Department, ajjansingh R. Chavan, Secretary in the Planning and Development Department and C A Rishab, Deputy Secretary in the Finance Department.