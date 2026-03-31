CM MK Stalin’s Vehicle Checked by Flying Squad

Chennai:The vehicle in which Chief Minister M K Stalin was travelling from Chennai to Thiruvarur, where he launched the election campaign for candidates of the Secular Progressive Alliance on Tuesday, was stopped by an election flying squad at Saliyamangalam village in Thanjavur district.

A video, released by the DMK after the news of the Chief Minister’s vehicle being subjected to a check created a sensation, showed Stalin seated inside even as the officials carried out a thorough check inside the vehicle and found nothing unusual inside.



The vehicle was allowed to proceed after the check, which had become a routine affair on the roads in the State after the announcement of the Assembly elections, scheduled for April 23. A team of police officials and a videographer normally form the flying squad whose job is to intercept vehicles if they are being used to transport cash or any gifts for votes.



The practice has been in vogue for quite some time after the Election Commission of India started a crackdown to prevent money distribution to voters after the ‘cash-for-vote’ scandal broke out.

