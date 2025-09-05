CM MK Stalin Meets UK Minister Catherine West

Chennai: Exploring Tamil Nadu’s strategic role in India-UK partnership during his meeting with UK Minister Catherine West, Chief Minister M K Stalin discussed opportunities for deeper Tamil Nadu-UK collaboration across a range of areas like green economy leadership, education and research and resilient maritime connectivity.

Stalin, as part of his high-level visit to the United Kingdom during the ongoing TN Rising Europe drive, called on Catherine West MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State (Indo-Pacific) at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, an official press release said on Thursday.

The meeting highlighted the State’s growing relevance as a key player in India-UK partnership not just in economic terms but in a variety of other areas with the Chief Minister emphasizing on Tamil Nadu’s competitive strengths in electric mobility, renewable energy, IT services and manufacturing, and inviting the UK to participate in these sectors through trade and investment partnerships.

With the discussions exploring the strengthening of ties in higher education, skilling, and climate cooperation, the Chief Minister underscored the State’s global leadership in green hydrogen, solar, and wind energy and explained how the State could serve as a valuable partner in the UK’s climate diplomacy.

Stalin and Catherine West dwelt on opportunities for expanding cultural and diaspora linkages and in maritime cooperation leveraging Tamil Nadu’s strategic coastal position.

The meeting added further depth to the Chief Minister’s UK engagements, which have already resulted in the signing of several strategic MoUs across aerospace, maritime intelligence, renewables, textiles, and design education.