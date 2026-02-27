CM MK Stalin Lays Foundation Stone for Thiruvanmiyur-Uthandi Elevated Corridor

Chennai: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the Thiruvanmiyur to Uthandi elevated corridor project, for a distance of 13 km, at an estimated cost of Rs. 2,100 crore.

Travel time between the two places will be reduced from one hour to 10 minutes once the elevated corridor is completed.

The legal hurdles for the project were cleared after the Madras high court disposed of a petition filed by infrastructure company Dilip Buildcon Ltd, against granting of the contract to KNR Construction Ltd, last week.

The Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority (Tansha) which was formed to implement road projects with public-private partnership (PPP) in 2024, will take up the project. The project was announced in the Assembly in the 2025-26 budget.

The elevated corridor will start at the ECR-Lattice bridge junction in Thiruvanmiyur and end at Uthandi. The corridor would have four lanes with a width of 17.25 metre and a height of 5.5 metre. The junctions at Akkarai, Neelankarai and Lattice bridge road will be improved and the road will have six lanes at some places.

The elevated corridor will have all the modern facilities, including road sign boards, reflecting studs, noise prevention walls and LED lights.

The elevated corridor will bring down congestion on East Coast Road (ECR) and ensure a safe and comfortable journey for the people of Chennai.

It is estimated that about 1.1 lakh people use the ECR and about 69,000 vehicles use the 15 km stretch between Thiruvanmiyur and Uthandi. The stretch has 17 traffic signal junctions and 347 minor roads connecting to ECR on both sides.

The areas on both sides of the road are developing rapidly with an increasing number of IT companies, educational institutions, hospitals, hotels, commercial establishments and residential areas. Besides the residents, workers of IT companies and students, the road is used by people moving in and out of Chennai. The expansion of the road from four-lane to six-lane is expected to reduce traffic congestion.

The road expansion work also includes the construction of a stormwater drain on both sides for a width of 5 feet and a central median area with a width of 4 feet.

A roundabout will be constructed at Akkarai to connect ECR with Old Mahabalipuram Road. The elevated corridor will have five entry and exit points at LB Road junction, Thiruvanmiyur RTO, Neelankarai, Injambakkam and Akkarai, to allow the local residents to have access to the elevated corridor.