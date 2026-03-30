CM, Ministers, Top Leaders File Nominations

CHENNAI: A mad scramble for the filing of nominations for the April 23 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu was witnessed across the State with Chief Minister M K Stalin, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman, many State Ministers and all the candidates of TVK and NTK were among those rushing to complete the process on day one itself.

After filing his papers at a Corporation office near the old Venus theatre in Perambur area for the Kolathur constituency in north Chennai, Stalin reiterated his claim of the elections being fought between Tamil Nadu and New Delhi.

He said that he enjoyed an advantage in the polls since he could sense an unprecedented support for him in Kolathur, from where he was contesting for the fourth time.

The overall results would be overwhelmingly in favor of him, Stalin exuded confidence by declaring that the DMK would win the elections whatever number of coalitions entered the arena. The DMK alliance would sweep in over 200 constituencies, he said.

While Seeman is contesting from Karaikudi in Sivaganga district, Vijay, who filed his papers from Perumbur constituency in Chennai came out of the Vyasarpadi Ambedkar college in a vehicle, accompanied by his supporters and drove through the roads in neighbouring constituencies.

Turning the first outing after filing nominations into a formal campaign, Vijay addressed the crowd that had gathered to see him. Launching a scathing attack on the DMK from the campaign vehicle, he made an allegation that one family was enjoying all the benefits in the State and that it was time to dislodge the DMK from the throne.

He also alleged that the law and order situation in the State had hit an abyss and that drug use had become rampant under DMK rule. Urging the people to smartly remove the party that managed to sneak into power smartly.

Then, his campaign vehicle moved into the neighbouring constituency of Villivakkam, causing a flutter en route, and then as it entered Kolathur it had to negotiate its way through the busy Monday forenoon traffic. Since it was not a smooth ride through the road, Vijay disembarked from the vehicle and left the spot in another car, disappointing his fans who had gathered there.

TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna later said that the police did not make arrangements to clear the traffic and to prevent a stampede like situation, Vijay did not continue his planned campaign. They would be approaching the authorities seeking action against the officials who did not enable the campaign to be carried out properly.

Vijay would be filing his nomination from Trichy East, the other constituency in which he is contesting simultaneously, later on.