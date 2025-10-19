CM M K Stalin's Barrage of Questions to BJP Government

Chennai: Firing a barrage of 10 questions at the Union Government, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday wondered as to why the Union Ministers were propagating unscientific superstitions that limited the intellectual growth of children and what was the idea behind using Governors to create confusion in States ruled by parties other than the BJP

Close on the heels of State Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu raising a fusillade of queries against the Union BJP government on Friday in his reply to the debate on the supplementary demands for grants in the State Assembly, Stalin said the hearts of the people were also brimming with several doubts.

He would share some of those doubts nagging the minds of the people, he said in his social media message and asked how it was that ‘corrupt’ politicians become spotless in the BJP washing machine soon after joining the NDA.

What kind of an arrogance it was to christen the country’s key schemes and legislations in Hindi or Sanskrit alone, Stalin asked the Union Government, wondering as to why the Election Commission of India was supporting the BJP's vote thefts that helped the party secure its electoral victories.

Among the questions relating to the BJP government’s alleged betrayal of Tamil Nadu were one on the reluctance to approve the scientifically substantiated report from Tamil Nadu on the antiquity of iron and another on putting petty hurdles to suppress the Keeladi report through somersaults.

Besides asking the Union Government if it would provide answers to the questions raised by him or, it would start, as it was its wont, another round of false propaganda through its WhatsApp University, Stalin reproduced the 10 questions of Thangam Thenarasu.

They included the queries if the much touted slogan ‘cooperative federalism’ was just a hollow verbose since the GST reforms were not discussed with the States before implementation and if it was not a step-motherly attitude to impose NEP and Hindi on the children of Tamil Nadu.

Thenarasu had also asked why Tamil Nadu was denied road projects that were generously given to States like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and why Tamil Nadu was overlooked in the sanction of new railway schemes and why permission for setting up Metro Rail in Madurai and Coimbatore were denied.

He had also asked why the Prime Minister’s name should be given to the houses constructed with the funds from Tamil Nadu government and why the State’s share of funds stood at 4 percent when its population was 7 percent.