CM M K Stalin Inaugurates New Park

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a new park name after M Karunanidhi, Kalignar Centenary Park, on Cathedral Road on Monday and honoured the architects of some of the salient features of the park like the horticultural museum, Arctic hut, glass house, ornamental arch, green cave, aviary and musical fountain.

Situated on 6.09 acres of land, which was retrieved by the government after a protracted legal battle, the new park’s horticultural museum has been set up at a cost of Rs 46 crore. The Chief Minister had announced the setting up of the park of international standards on February 27, kick starting the work.

Now the sprawling greenery with rare varieties of plants, a 500 metre zip line, art gallery, 120 feet long snow path, 2600 square feet Arctic hut, a glass house in 1000 square feet space with an elevation of 16 metres, aviary with exotic birds, traditional vegetable garden is open for the public.

Entrance fee for the park is Rs 100 for adults and Rs 50 for children and additional entrance fee would be collected for visiting the other facilities inside it. To travel in the zip line, adults will have to shell out Rs 250 for a ride, kids Rs 200 and children on the lap Rs 150.

Similarly entry into the aviary having exotic birds (Rs 150 for adults, Rs 75 for kids), the musical fountain (Rs 50 both adults and kids) and glass house (Rs 50 for adults and Rs 40 for kids) are all ticketed and each of the children’s rides will cost Rs 50. For cameras, Rs 100 fee and for video cameras Rs 5000 will be charged.

All details about the park and the tickets for the various facilities could be obtained by logging on to https://tnhorticulture.in/kcpetickets.

The Kalaignar Centenary Park is one of the many parks that the present DMK government had developed after coming to power three years ago and it will be a major monument and entertainment spot of Chennai that is fast emerging as a tourists’ paradise.