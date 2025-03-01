CM M K Stalin Celebrates Birthday with Vow to Save Tamil

Chennai: Taking a birthday pledge to prevent the imposition of a dominant language and saving Mother Tamil, Chief Minister M K Stalin, who turned 72 on Saturday, said that the Union Government’s secret language policy was to destroy all regional languages and thrust Sanskrit and Hindi on everyone.

Stalin, who met the party cadre thronging the DMK headquarters in Chennai to greet him causing traffic snarls on the arterial Anna Salai, started the day by visiting the memorials of Periyar E V Ramasamy, C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi and then taking the blessings of his mother Dayalu Ammal at their traditional Gopalapuram house.

Stalin and his family members also spend time with the students of Little Flower school for special children, where he celebrates his birthday every year without fail, and cut the cake with the children there.

After visiting the residence of Rajathi Ammal to pay floral tributes to Karunanidhi’s portrait there, he drove down to Anna Arivalayam for his rendezvous with supporters, well-wishers and friendly party leaders. All the leaders of the alliance parties, top officials of the State, religious heads and leading lights of the city greeted him personally.

President Droupadi Murmu, vice president Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Prakash Birla, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju, Ram Mohan Naidu and L Murugan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and P Chidambaram were among those who greeted through social media, phone calls and letters.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi led the people of the State in greeting the Chief Minister through a letter in Tamil and by sending a bouquet. Other political leaders of the BJP, including State President K Annmalai, Tamilisai Soundararajan, PMK founder S Ramadoss and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss conveyed their wishes to Stalin through X channel or by calling him over phone.

Most top political leaders in the country like Kerala Chief Minister Pinayari Vijayan, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, RJD leader Tejeswi Yadav and other national leaders like Sashi Tharoor, Supriya Sule, Sachin Pilot and K C Venugopal greeted the Chief Minister who had a busy day answering calls and receiving gifts, shawls and bouquets.

In his letter to the cadre, he took the birthday pledge to fight Hindi imposition and said that the wishes of the cadre had inspired him to take up the cause of protecting Tamil with renewed vigour. He said that Tamil Nadu had created an awareness in other States over the bid to impose dominant languages on their people that some States like Punjab and Telangana State governments had already started opposing the BJP’s plans

DMK cadre also organized events on their own all over the State to celebrate their leader’s birthday in various places with mass feeding and other events.