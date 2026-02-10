CM M K Stalin Assures Women of All Help

Chennai: Assuring women of all help for continuing their education, Chief Minister M K Stalin said that the ‘Pudumai Penn’ (Revolutionary Women) scheme of his government had enhanced women’s enrolment in higher education courses by 34 percent with many women in rural areas, encouraged by he Rs 1000 scholarship under the scheme, joining college though they had stayed at home for years after completing school.

Speaking at an event organized by the All India Association for Christian Higher Education and the Women’s Christian College in Chennai, Stalin said that girls in rural areas were not continuing their studies after school for various reasons, including financial constraints, and the Pudhumai Penn scheme had brought a change in the situation, sending nearly 8 lakh girls to institutions of higher education.

Elaborating on the success of the various schemes of his government, including the one under which the educational expenses of government school students who enrolled in courses of higher education were met by the government, through anecdotes, he said that the common lesson that those success stories of women from poor homes gave was that that was no ‘short cut’ to success that could be achieved only through hard work.

Urging the students to think about their parents when they lose interest in studies, Stalin said that in Tamil Nadu’s culture, which was different from western nations, the parents put in all their life-times savings, might and dedication to educate their children, who should safeguard the confidence they reposed on them.

Knowledge was the real beauty of women and education was the most beautiful jewel that could adorn them, he said, urging them to study as much as they could since in these times of competition it would be inadequate to stop with gaining just on degree even after taking up a job, not just for their personal development but also for the progress of the State.

Tamil Nadu that had the most number of women working in factories in the country should further develop and a time should come when every woman went to work, the Chief Minister said and enumerated the plethora of schemes launched by his government for the welfare of women, including the vaccination programme to prevent cervical cancer.

No other State had implemented that free vaccination scheme, he said and added that a dose of vaccine that would cost Rs 14,000 in the market was administered free of cost to all girls over 14 years by the government.