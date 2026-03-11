CM Stalin Hails Civil Services ‘Winners’ As Silent Heroes

CHENNAI: Hailing all those who cleared the Civil Services examinations from Tamil Nadu this year as ‘silent heroes,’ Chief Minister M K Stalin told them that now that their dream had come true, it was their duty to concentrate on enabling the people to realize their dreams through their good service to them.

Addressing a function organized at the Victoria Hall to felicitate those who passed the examination conducted by the UPSC to select officers to IAS, IPS, IFS and other Union Government services, Stalin said that of the 60 triumphant candidates from the State, 56 had received special coaching and training provided under the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme of the State Government.

Congratulating the winners for passing India’s, nay the world’s, toughest competitive examination, the Chief Minister said that if so many candidates from Tamil Nadu had cleared it was because of the concerted efforts taken by the present DMK government that realized that the number of candidates joining the civil services every year was very less.

Through the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, launched by the present government, civil services aspirants were given necessary coaching to face the examinations and special training to face the personal interview, he said.

Stressing on the importance of humility and concern for others, he said the civil service officers should be humble while dealing with people and particularly devote time for caring for their parents, life partners and children even if they became busy in their work. He said he was aware of the life of officers as many of them work with him for the government.

Urging the ‘winners’ to be kind and affectionate to ordinary people, he said they should work for the development of the nation with a social justice outlook and that it was important for their career development.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said that there was a time when Civil Services aspirants went to Delhi for coaching but the situation had changed with the facilities now available with the All-India Civil Services Coaching Centre in Chennai.

He said among the winners from Tamil Nadu this year, two had come on top of the rank list finishing among the top ten. Explaining the financial and other assistance given to those taking training from the State government run coaching centre in Chennai, he said the hostel facility had enabled even aspirants from the districts to take the training.

In general, itself, the interest for civil services had increased and more and more candidates were applying for the scholarship given under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, the deputy Chief minister said.