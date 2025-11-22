CM Completes 100 Constituencies Under Udanpirape Vaa

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin has already covered 100 Assembly constituencies through his ‘Udanpirape Vaa’ (Come My Brethren) programme, in which he has been holding one-to-one interactions with his party’s grassroots leaders, spending about one and a half hours with each of them, since June.

The programme gave a deep insight into the party's present affairs and also into the DMK’s popularity among the masses to Stalin as the party functionaries expressed their grievances against the government and the party for him to address.

The DMK has ensured the programme helped the party change its priority to strengthening its foundation rather than embarking on an election campaign. That strategy had put the DMK ahead of the others in the hustings since it helped them plan its moves in advance rather than waiting for the others to make their moves.

Thus the DMK has emerged as a role model for other parties in the country on how to run a political outfit as it had turned its functionaries into election strategists and strengthened its foundation. This had happened at a time when other parties were looking for allies to back them in the elections.

So the ‘Udanpirape Vaa’ programme has seen the party taking many revolutionary steps like identifying party functionaries with hard work and impeccable record for rewarding them and spotting those failing to deliver for a crackdown.

Another unprecedented thing that happened during the interactions under ‘Udanpirape Vaa’ was the warning issued to grassroots functionaries. Perform or Perish was the message to all grassroots leaders who were told that they would lose their posts if the party fails to fare well in the elections.